EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices soar on colder weather, French day-ahead at record

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - European spot power prices soared on Tuesday, boosted by lower temperatures fuelling demand while renewable supply was modest as a high-pressure front meant low wind power.

German Wednesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 284 euros ($319.93) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0950 GMT, 19.3% up on the day.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 surged 19.6% to 327 euros, the highest the contract has seen since prices were displayed on Refinitiv Eikon from October 2008.

French power consumption is forecast to add 600 MW day-to-day to stand at 6.4 GW on Wednesday, when demand in Germany is expected to gain 800 MW GW at 64 GW, the data showed.

German wind power supply is expected to fall to 8.1 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day, down from 14.1 GW on Tuesday. French wind supply is likely to lose 4.5 GW to reach 3.7 GW on Wednesday in the same period.

Solar output in both countries will be low, standing at just under 2 GW in Germany and below 1 GW in France in the same period.

French nuclear power availability stayed at 72.4% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Along the curve, German baseload for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 increased by 1.1% to trade at 129.5 euros/MWh, shrugging off effects from slipping carbon and oil levels.O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 was bid just 60 cents below the previous close at 146.1 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances lost 0.6% to stand at 69.47 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after closing at $112.7 a tonne.

German energy group E.ON plans to invest about 27 billion euros in its core business, including networks and retail power, by 2026, it said, joining rivals in launching ambitious funding programmes.

($1 = 0.8877 euros)

