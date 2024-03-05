EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices rise sharply on lower wind, more demand

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose on Tuesday on forecasts for lower wind supply, and increasing demand, with falling temperatures also seen lending support.

German baseload power for Wednesday TRDEBD1 was up 9.9% at 82.0 euros ($88.91) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0900 GMT.

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 gained 6.7% at 80.0 euros/MWh.

"Tomorrow's outlook is characterised by a considerable decrease in wind in Germany and the wider Central Western European area," said LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi. "This points to a bullish signal. Germany will rely on high levels of import."

German wind power output is expected to fall to 6.5 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday from 14.8 GW on Tuesday, while French wind output is expected to decrease to 1.8 GW from 5.7 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability remained at 71% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Meanwhile, German power consumption is expected to rise 200 MW day-on-day to 59.3 GW and climb by 500 MW to 60.2 GW in France, with temperatures seen declining between 0.5 and 1 degrees Celsius on the day-ahead.

Along the forwards curve, German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 went up by 3.4% to 78.8 euros/MWh while the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ5 added 2.4% at 76.1 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 stood 2.7% higher at 56.75 euros a metric ton.

Germany's energy regulator has confirmed plans by grid operators to build five additional large-scale power transmission lines across several regions to support the country's move to climate neutrality, mainly by transporting renewables from remote production sites to consumers.

Grid operator Amprion said it placed orders totalling 1.2 billion euros with Denmark's NKT for power cable capacities for the north-south line called corridor B and other projects.

($1 = 0.9223 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Varun H K)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

