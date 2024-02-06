EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices rise sharply on German wind drop

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - European spot power prices rose sharply on Tuesday with day-ahead German wind power output set to plummet just as demand in the country was rising with colder temperatures.

"Wind power in the Central West European area is down considerably," said LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi.

"After some consecutive days in which Germany has been a net exporter, it is expected to turn into a net importer starting tomorrow morning," he said, adding that more thermal capacity would need to be activated.

German baseload power for Tuesday TRDEBD1 was at 76 euros ($81.62) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0926 GMT, up 79.9%.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power gained 12.7% to 57.8 euros/MWh, tracking the German market.

LSEG forecast German wind power output at 25.4 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, down 20.4 GW, but in France was seen edging up to 12.2 GW from 11.7 GW.

French nuclear availability also increased 6 percentage points from Monday to stand at 83% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 1 GW to 62.7 GW on Wednesday, and in France ease 1.6 GW to 57.2 GW.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was untraded after closing at 71.2 euros/MWh while the Cal '25 TRFRBYZ5 French equivalent was also steady after settling at 79.7 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 fell 0.6% to 62.27 euros a metric ton.

Germany's government has agreed plans to subsidise new gas power plants of 10 GW capacity that can switch to hydrogen as part of efforts to supplement intermittent renewable energy in the energy transition.

Also planned for around the middle of this year is a new design for a market-based capacity mechanism to be operational by 2028.

Volumes on power bourse EPEX SPOT totalled 74.1 TWh in January, 27.1% up on the year, due to expanding intraday trading demand.

($1 = 0.9312 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

