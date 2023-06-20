EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices rise on lower wind power supply

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Tuesday jumped on an expected downturn in wind generation, which more than offset a small decline in demand as a heat period eased.

Baseload for delivery in Germany on Wednesday TRDEBD1 traded at 126 euros ($137.66) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0950 GMT, rising 2.9% on the day.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 125 euros, up 6.4%.

German wind power production was forecast to fall by 4.7 gigawatts (GW) to 5.2 GW on Wednesday, representing less than a tenth of total installed capacity, while French wind supply was projected to lose 2 GW to stand at 0.9 GW,, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar gains in the two countries of 2.4 GW day-on-day were well below the joint drop of 6.7 GW in wind output.

French nuclear availability rose one percentage point to 59% of capacity.POWER/FR

Power usage in Germany was anticipated to fall by 300 MW to 57.7 GW and that in France to shed 100 MW, coming in at 44.6 GW by Wednesday.

Temperatures on Wednesday are due to edge down by 0.2 degrees Celsius to 23.4 degrees in Germany, and by 0.1 degree in France to 22.9 degrees.

German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 added 2.2% to stand at 149 euros, tracking rises in oil, carbon CFI2Zc1 and gas. NG/EU

The same French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was 1.9% up at 198.8 euros.

Water levels in Europe, as the heat wave season gets underway, have improved from last year when low rainfall caused curbs to hydropower output.

However, there is concern about the falling water levels on the river Rhine on barge transports.

European Union countries failed on Monday to agree on planned new rules for the bloc's power market.

Meanwhile, EEX and Nasdaq reached a deal under which Nasdaq's Nordic power trading will be transferred to EEX.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Sonia Cheema)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.