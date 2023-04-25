EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices rise on less wind, more demand

FRANKFURT, April 25 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Tuesday increased on predicted falls in wind power output and small consumption gains in the region.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 111.8 euros ($123.32) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1005 GMT, rising 6.9%.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 119.5 euros, up 6.2%.

German wind supply was projected to fall to 16.5 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead from 21.4 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French supply would ease to 2 GW from 2.4 GW in the same period, it showed.

French nuclear availability on Tuesday was steady at a revised percentage of 63% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany was forecast to be rising by 700 MW to stand at 58 GW on Wednesday when France would see a slight decline to 49.4 GW, down 200 MW, the Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, the German year-ahead position TRDEBYZ4 gained 0.8% at 144.8 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged 0.7% lower at 87.74 euros a tonne.

European Union countries gave their final approval to the biggest revamp to date of the bloc's carbon market.

The deal, under which emissions should be cut by 62% from 2005 levels by 2030, is set to make pollution more costly and sharpen the EU climate policy tool by raising more money to invest in green measures via CO2 permit sales.

Leaders of European countries surrounding the North Sea had on Monday pledged to expand offshore wind generation, carbon capture and clean hydrogen projects in the region, to strengthen energy security.

In south Germany, the Irsching 4 gas-fired generation plant operated by Uniper will be in a test run of up to its full capacity of 561 MW dayside on April 27, following an April 15-26 maintenance outage, the EEX said in an ad hoc message.

($1 = 0.9066 euros)

