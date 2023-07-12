EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices rise on falling wind and nuclear supply

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Wednesday rose on wind and nuclear supply reductions, which curtailed Germany's export capabilities into the wider region.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 2.6% up at 98.3 euros.

German wind power production was forecast to drop by 3.6 gigawatts (GW) on the day to stand at 17.4 GW on Thursday, while French wind supply was seen 500 MW down at 2.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

High temperatures on the Rhone river in France are expected to limit available production by up to half at the Bugey nuclear power station from July 13 and at the Saint Alban nuclear plant from July 16, operator EDF EDF.PA said in an online bulletin.

Meanwhile, water levels on the commodity shipping routes on the river Rhine in Germany are rising after heavy rain in southern regions. But they are still too shallow in northern and central areas for vessels to sail fully loaded.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 1.3% to 132.3 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was 0.6% down at 166.9 euros.

Retail power prices in Germany for new supply contracts have returned to levels seen prior to the 2021/22 energy crisis, web portal Verivox said.

Discounted offers are at around 28 cents per kilowatt hour, down 60% from last October and near the levels of October 2021. However, many households remain locked into more expensive deals with local utilities.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

High river temperatures to limit French nuclear power production

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; additional reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

