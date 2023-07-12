News & Insights

EDF

EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices rise on falling wind and nuclear supply

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

July 12, 2023 — 05:01 am EDT

Written by Vera Eckert for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, July 12 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Wednesday rose on wind and nuclear supply reductions, which curtailed Germany's export capabilities into the wider region.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 2.6% up at 98.3 euros.

German wind power production was forecast to drop by 3.6 gigawatts (GW) on the day to stand at 17.4 GW on Thursday, while French wind supply was seen 500 MW down at 2.7 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

High temperatures on the Rhone river in France are expected to limit available production by up to half at the Bugey nuclear power station from July 13 and at the Saint Alban nuclear plant from July 16, operator EDF EDF.PA said in an online bulletin.

Meanwhile, water levels on the commodity shipping routes on the river Rhine in Germany are rising after heavy rain in southern regions. But they are still too shallow in northern and central areas for vessels to sail fully loaded.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 1.3% to 132.3 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was 0.6% down at 166.9 euros.

Retail power prices in Germany for new supply contracts have returned to levels seen prior to the 2021/22 energy crisis, web portal Verivox said.

Discounted offers are at around 28 cents per kilowatt hour, down 60% from last October and near the levels of October 2021. However, many households remain locked into more expensive deals with local utilities.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

High river temperatures to limit French nuclear power production

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; additional reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.