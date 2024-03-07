EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices plummet on German renewable supply pressure

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - European spot power prices plunged in the wholesale market on Thursday as main producer country Germany received forecasts for rising wind and solar generation output.

German baseload power for Friday TRDEBD1 was down 17.8% on the day at 62.5 euros ($68.08) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0915 GMT.

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 was down 14.1% at 64.0 euros/MWh.

"Wind and solar power keeps rising in Germany today, also with lower expected consumption, most pronounced during peak hours," said LSEG analyst Sebastian Lund in a note.

German wind power output is expected to jump to 22 gigawatts (GW) on Friday from 12 GW on Thursday, while German solar output is predicted to climb to 9.2 GW from 6.1 GW in the same period, LSEG data showed.

Meanwhile, power consumption is expected to drop 1.4 GW in Germany day-on-day to stand at 57.9 GW on Friday, and set to go down by 1.6 GW in France to arrive at 58.0 GW.

Temperatures in the region will be rising next week, gaining 1.4-1.7 degrees Celsius on a weekly average over current levels, LSEG data also showed.

Along the forwards curve, German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was 0.6% up at 78.5 euros/MWh while the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ5 was untraded after settling at 82.5 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 were broadly unchanged at 57.39 euros a metric ton.

Total trading volumes on the EEX Group's global power markets amounted to 1,067 TWh in February, up 66% from the same year-earlier month, data from the bourse showed.

Within the total, the exchange's flagship European power futures segment saw more than double growth, 108% in numbers, trading 614 TWh.

Germany's overall power production that was fed into the grid in 2023 amounted to 449.8 TWh, 11.8% less than in 2023, statistics office Destatis said in a press release.

($1 = 0.9180 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

