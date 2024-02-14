EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices mixed with Germany up on wind downturn

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - European spot power prices were mixed on Wednesday, with the main market Germany rising on tighter fundamentals and French prices falling on lower demand.

"Tomorrow's outlook is definitely on the bullish side, mainly characterised by a sizeable drop in wind power supply in Germany," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said, adding that the country was expected to remain a net importer.

German baseload for the day-ahead TRDEBD1 gained 1.4% at 71.8 euros ($76.84) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0915 GMT.

The French day-ahead TRFRBD1 baseload power contract fell 12.7% to 58.0 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability stood at 78% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Average temperatures in France are expected to edge up 1 degree Celsius, having gained 4 degrees already between Tuesday and Wednesday.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 lost 1.2% to stand at 71.9 euros/MWh, the lowest level since early November 2021.

The French 2025 baseload contract TRFRBYZ5 was untraded, having closed at 73 euros on Tuesday.

The power curve in January recaptured 2021 levels in sympathy with downward pressure on gas due to mild weather and lower demand from energy-intensive industries.

European carbon emissions allowances have also dropped sharply and currently trade some 30% below start-of-year levels.

CO2 permits for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 were down 1.6% at 55.51 euros a metric ton.

Germany is preparing to test investor interest in a stake of up to 30% in Uniper UN0k.DE as the government seeks to recoup some of the billions it spent bailing out the utility in the energy crisis, sources say.

($1 = 0.9344 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Eileen Soreng)

