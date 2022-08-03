EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices mixed with Germany up, France down

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - European spot power prices were mixed on Wednesday, with those in Germany rising on lower wind levels and those in France falling on higher nuclear availability, though the latter remain at a huge premium due to summer heat affecting nuclear output.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 was up 2.2% at 417 euros ($425) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0910 GMT. The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 1% to 520 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability was up 3.6 percentage points day-on-day to stand at 49.3% of available capacity. POWER/FR

High temperatures are expected to affect production at the French Saint Alban nuclear plant from Aug. 6, power group EDF EDF.PA said in a bulletin.

However, production will be at least 700 MW and may be changed according to grid needs, EDF added.

Production restriction warnings have been issued for the Saint Alban plant since May 22. Warnings have been issued for several other reactors this summer, including the Tricastin plant, also on the Rhone river.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to fall by 900 MW to 5.4 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Power demand was forecast to edge 100 MW higher in Germany to 56.6 GW in the same day-to-day period and to drop by 2.3 GW in France to 46.1 GW.

Average temperatures in Germany are seen rising 1.2 degrees Celsius to 26.5 degrees, while those in France are expected to decrease by 1.5 degrees to 26.4.

Russian gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream pipeline and via Ukraine remained steady.

Along the forward curve, German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 edged up 0.1% to 396.5 euros, but remained off its contract high of 400 euros on Tuesday.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at a record high of 520 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 climbed 2.2% to 83.76 euros a tonne.

German primary energy consumption fell 3.5% year-on-year in the first six months of 2022.

Water levels on the river Rhine in Germany fell again in hot, dry weather this week.

($1 = 0.9816 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

