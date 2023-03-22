EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices mixed amid more wind, less sun

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - European spot power prices were mixed on Wednesday mostly dominated by a strong rise in wind power volumes in Germany and falling demand in the region where temperatures are going up.

"The outlook for tomorrow is sideways, as the further increase in wind power supply in Germany is almost perfectly offset by a drop in solar power supply," Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Thursday delivery edged 1.3% up to 77 euros ($83.09) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0930 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 1.5% to 84 euros/MWh.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. The ongoing strikes against pension reforms mean maintenance at 11 reactors is delayed.POWER/FR

France's parliament voted in favour of the government's nuclear investment plan with a large majority on Tuesday, a day after the government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote over its pension reform plan.

Power demand in Germany is projected to shed 700 megawatts (MW) day on day to 56.5 GW while consumption in France is expected to fall 1.6 GW to 48.1 GW.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 edged down 0.6% to 136.3 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 gained 2.3% to 187.8 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 0.5% to 90.2 euros a tonne.

In Germany, a symbolic launch of the construction of a new converter on Tuesday marked the starting signal for a 540-km (335.5-mile) direct-current line, called SuedOstLink.

It is due to be completed in 2025 and is aimed at bringing mostly wind power from the northern state of Saxony-Anhalt to industrial Bavaria in the south.

($1 = 0.9267 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.