EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices leap, German wind supply to more than halve

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices jumped on Wednesday, with wind power generation due to more than halve on the day-ahead in main producer Germany.

The significant drop in renewable power production pushes the residual load up, indicating a bullish signal, LSEG analyst Naser Hashemi said.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 stood 112.5% higher at 0740 GMT at 123.3 euros ($130.77) per megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 44.9% up at 121 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to come in at 15.2 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, down from 32.5 GW expected on Wednesday, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 68% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is forecast to edge down 300 megawatts (MW) to 56.4 GW while French consumption is expected to tick up 100 MW to 43.7 GW, LSEG data also showed.

Water levels at the German Rhine river chokepoint of Kaub WL-KAUBY, a barometer for commodities shipping logistics on the important waterway, have dropped sharply after recovering in the summer, hitting just 85 centimetres on Wednesday.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell by 3.1% from the close to 127 euros.

The contract hit four-week highs on Tuesday amid the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, and with Finnish authorities saying damage to a subsea gas pipeline might have been deliberate.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded, having settled at 112.3 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 1% to 83.95 euros per metric ton.

The non-profit Science Media Centre's German arm said in a study that if gas savings by German industry at the level seen last winter continued, targeted minimum levels for gas stored underground as a safety buffer would be easily kept.

Even if a cold winter mandated more gas usage and feed-in was modest, supply should not fall short of overall requirements if householders using gas for heating also economised, it said.

($1 = 0.9429 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.