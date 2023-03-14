EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices jump on plummeting wind supply

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices surged on Tuesday on an expected sharp fall in wind power output as demand was seen rising.

Wind power output is expected to fall by more than more 50% day on day and residual load is set to increase considerably throughout the region, Refinitiv analysts said.

However, solar power output is seen increasing, they noted.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 surged by 72.8% to 136.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to tumble by 20 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday to 17.1 GW while French output is projected to fall by 9.2 GW to 10.6 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

However, power from German solar panels is seen rising by 3.8 GW to reach 7.8 GW on Wednesday.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 65% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is projected to rise by 2 GW day on day to 60.6 GW while consumption in France is expected to add 2.4 GW to 56.1 GW.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 5.1% to 144.25 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 0.9% to 96.30 euros a tonne.

The European Commission is set to propose a revamp of Europe's electricity market rules on Tuesday, aimed at expanding the use of fixed-price power contracts to shield consumers from price spikes like those experienced last year.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; editing by Jason Neely)

