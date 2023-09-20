EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices jump on drop in renewable output

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices leapt on Wednesday as wind and solar production was set to decline sharply on the day ahead.

"As the overall surrounding is...bullish, we expect a high price lift day on day," said LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson, adding net imports were predicted for Germany throughout.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was 91.8% up at 98.8 euros ($105.66) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0920 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 increased 90.5% to 80 euros/MWh.

Solar output in both countries combined was seen falling by 800 MW day-on-day.

An eight-hour strike was underway at eastern German brown coal miner and power generator LEAG, which union representatives hope will put pressure on the next talks with employers over pay on Friday.

French nuclear availability fell three percentage points to 65% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 130.78 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.6% to 80.75 euros per metric ton.

German grid operator TenneT on Tuesday started construction of a new power line which is meant to bring green power to Salzgitter Steel's main site from 2026, ushering in future low-carbon manufacturing operations.

German producer prices posted their biggest year-on-year decline in August since data collection began, spurring hopes for further easing of inflation in Europe's largest economy.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

