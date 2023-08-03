EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices jump as wind drops, German day-ahead more than doubles

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - European spot power on Thursday rose, reversing falls the previous session, as wind power volumes dropped in a volatile summer weather season.

"A significant drop in wind production in Germany causes a bullish signal for tomorrow," Refinitiv analysts said, adding Germany would be a net importer and the wind situation would be similar in surrounding countries.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 more than doubled on the day to trade at 92 euros ($100.50) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0735 GMT, gaining 107.9%.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was up 77.1% at 85 euros.

German wind power production was forecast to more than halve day-on-day, reaching 14.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday compared with 33.5 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

At the same time, French wind output was forecast to lose 3.8 GW and hit 4.8 GW Friday.

French nuclear availability was down one percentage point at 57% of total capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, the holiday season reduced consumption ahead of the weekend. German usage was seen down by 1 GW on Friday at 51.1 GW and that in France down 1.2 GW at 38.8 GW.

Curve prices were little changed, with German 2024 baseload down 0.1% at 134.8 euros TRDEBYZ4 and the same French contract untraded after closing at 158.3 euros.

Germany's energy use dropped 7.1% in the first half of 2023, as high prices and difficult economic conditions more than offset the effect of refugees on increasing the population, industry statistics group AGEB reported.

The weaker economy has also reduced CO2 emissions, which according to an AGEB estimate dropped by 8% year-on-year in the period.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 on Thursday added 0.3% at 83.71 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9154 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Barbara Lewis)

