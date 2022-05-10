EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on rising wind power output

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Tuesday on rising wind turbine supply and increasing temperatures in a high pressure weather episode.

French delivery of baseload power on Wednesday traded at 195 euros ($205.55) a megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1030 GMT TRFRBD1, 6.3% down, while Germany's day-ahead baseload price was at 157.8 euros, down 14.7%. TRDEBD1

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to reach 22.3 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, up by 8.5 GW day-on-day, and that in France was seen gaining 1.8 GW to reach 5.1 GW.

French nuclear availability was steady at 51.4% of total installed capacity.POWER/FR

Temperatures in both main markets have risen to above 19 degrees Celsius, eliminating heating requirements.

Electricity forwards were down tracking weaker oil, which often sets the direction for related fuels.

It is being dragged down by worries about sanctions on Russian oil and knock-on effects of COVID-19-related lockdowns in China. O/R

German year-ahead baseload was down 3.4% from its previous close, trading at 210.5 euros/MWh. TRDEBYZ3

French 2023 baseload power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after a close at 302 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 nudged 0.02% down to 87 euros a tonne.

In the gas sector, Russian gas nominations via Ukraine to Europe stood lower but eastbound flows on the Yamal-Europe pipelin3 via Poland jumped.

Supply uncertainty continues to spill over into power because gas-burning plants are affected, and because an abrupt stop in deliveries could trigger a recession in Germany with wide consequences.

Regarding gas import alternatives, sources told Reuters that Germany and Qatar have hit difficulties in talks over long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deals.

Regarding payment for Russian pipeline supply contracts, Germany's VNG said it will transfer euro payments to Gazprombank in the future and expects no problems during a conversion to roubles.

($1 = 0.9487 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Ed Osmond)

