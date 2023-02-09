EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on more wind, thermal supply

FRANKFURT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Thursday on lower pre-weekend demand and signs that a cold snap was ending while rising wind speeds boosted supply.

Refinitiv analysts noted that thermal plant availability was also improving for those plants firing with gas and brown coal.

German wind power production is forecast to rise by 1.7 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 20.1 GW, while wind supply in France is set to gain 200 MW to stand at 1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged up two points at 79% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Utility EDF's and trade unions have announced new strikes and demonstrations against planned pension reforms for Thursday, amid a series of ongoing protests since January.

Power demand in Germany is projected to fall by 1.7 GW to 61.1 GW on Friday, and that in France will likely fall by 1.6 GW to 67.4 GW, Eikon data showed.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was untraded but bid higher, having closed at 163.3 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 0.7% at 90.97 euros a tonne.

In sector news, the European Union's new subsidy package needs to be reworked in the coming weeks so that it is more concrete, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

Sources in France said a row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for labelling as 'green.'

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

