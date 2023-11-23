EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on more wind power and weakening demand

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell sharply on Thursday, pressured by rising wind power volumes and expected reduced consumption ahead of the weekend.

"Tomorrow's outlook is on the bearish side again, and it is mainly driven by the increasing wind power supply," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said in a note.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded 8.8% down at 60.90 euros ($66.42) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0955 GMT while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 13.5% to 73.50 euros/MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast at 41.7 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, up from an already high 39.4 GW on Thursday, LSEG data showed. French wind power supply was expected to gain 2.6 GW to 7.2 GW on Friday.

German consumption was forecast to fall by 700 MW to 60.1 GW on Friday while power use in France was projected to drop by 1.3 GW to 55.5 GW.

German meteorological office DWD said the weather would become more wintry in the coming days, summing up the trend for next week as "wet and cold, deep winter in the mountains and possibly snow options even in the lowlands".

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 edged up 0.3% to 109.7 euros/MWh.

The French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was 0.7% up at 114.3 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 0.2% to 74.81 euros per metric ton.

Germany's coalition government has postponed talks on next year's budget as it struggles to find a way out of a crisis, caused by a court ruling, that has blown a 60 billion hole in its finances.

The president of Germany's steel federation called for a summit with the government to quickly provide industries with answers on how the green transformation can work under these circumstances.

The country's economic downturn, meanwhile, showed some signs of easing in November, suggesting a shallower recession.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman )

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.