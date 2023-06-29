EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on more wind, less demand

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Thursday on expectations of more wind supply across the region and weaker pre-weekend demand.

German Friday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 8.2% at 107 euros ($116.78) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0900 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was 11.6% down at 95 euros.

German wind power production is forecast to rise by 5.2 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to reach 9.5 GW on Friday, while wind supply in France is set to nearly double to 4.3 GW from 2.2 GW in that period, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability remained at 63% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to go down 1.4 GW day-on-day to come in at 53.9 GW on Friday and that in France will likely lose 900 MW to stand on 43 GW.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 1.2% to 138 euros/MWh, while the equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 176.8 euros.

France's electricity supply outlook is more favourable going into the autumn and winter than a year ago, the RTE grid operator said.

Germany's brown coal-to-power generators are committed to phasing out fossil operations long-term while in parallel building up renewable power capacities of 10 GW plus 6 GW of hydrogen-ready gas power on former coal land until 2030, industry group Debriv said at its annual meeting.

The EPEX Spot power bourse has started offering flexibility products in the Dutch market to help buyers with congestion management. The relevant GOPACS platform went live on Wednesday.

Wind turbine groups shrugged off wider market concern after issues at a Siemens Energy turbine models were unveiled last week.

German power grid usage fees have risen 17% year-on-year to mid-2023, web portal Check24 said. They are a sizeable element of final electricity bills.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.