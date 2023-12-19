EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on more wind and coal generation, demand eases

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - European wholesale electricity prices fell on Tuesday on higher wind volume projections and declining demand ahead of the weekend holidays and with temperatures set to rise.

LSEG analysts also cited improved lignite and coal generation availability among bearish factors.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 traded at 58.3 euros ($63.82) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0920 GMT, down 23.1%.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 lost 19.7% to 63.5 euros per MWh.

Wind power supply in Germany is forecast to add 7.5 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to reach 36.3 GW, while French output is expected to edge up by 300 MW to 8.8 GW in the period, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear power availability remained steady at the 80% of capacity reached on Monday. POWER/FR

Power demand was pegged at 57.7 GW in Germany on Wednesday, down 3 GW, and that in France at 64.6 GW, down 800 MW.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 shed 4.4% to 87.4 euros/MWh.

The same French contract TRFRBYZ4 was 3.3% off at 87.5 euros.

The Dec '23 carbon contract CFI2Z3 expired on Monday at 69.08 euros per metric tonne. The new benchmark to quote, the Dec '24 contract CFI2Zc1, shed 0.2% to 71.84 euros.

Europe delivery coal prices are trading at six-month lows just under $100 a tonne, owing to lower coal generation, weaker steel industry demand and high stocks.TRAPI2Yc1

German industry group BDEW released some preliminary 2023 power sector figures showing renewables covered nearly 52% of demand.

This was 5% up from the previous year and the result of some extremely sunny and windy months, amid ongoing capacity expansion.

New liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects coming online this year and high stocks in Europe and North Asia in early 2024 capping demand are seen curbing spot price growth for the next six months as analysts forecast a "finely balanced" market.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

