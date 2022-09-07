EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on more supply from wind, coal and gas

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices fell on Wednesday as wind power output was forecast to rise while demand in the region was declining.

Refinitiv analysts said that availability of coal and gas generation had risen, while on the nuclear side, data from EDF showed that French nuclear availability remained at nearly 45% of available capacity, up 1.5 percentage points from Monday. POWER/FR

German Thursday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 8.4% at 434 euros ($430.31) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0845 GMT. The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 10.5% to 439 euros/MWh.

Supply from wind turbines is forecast to gain 2.1 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day in Germany, and is seen up 2.3 GW to 6.2 GW in France, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Demand was forecast to edge up by 200 MW in Germany to 58.2 GW but fall by 700 MW in France to 44.6 GW, the data showed.

Along the forward curve, German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 shed 1.9% at 520 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 590 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 increased by 1.6% to 70.96 euros a tonne.

In the European energy scarcity crisis, companies need at least 1.5 trillion euros to cover the cost of their exposure to soaring gas prices, Norwegian energy group Equinor estimated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Germany and Western sanctions were to blame for the major Nord Stream 1 gas export pipeline from Russia to Germany not being operational.

Germany's government will promote the expansion of more renewable energy, a draft law showed on Tuesday, while Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there will be enough electricity in winter, referring among other things to the life extension of two reactors.

The EEX bourse said it traded 17% fewer European power futures contracts in August year-on-year, totalling 259.1 TWh, while Epex Spot said its day-ahead and intraday volumes recorded in August of 50.0 TWh were broadly stable.

($1 = 1.0086 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jan Harvey)

