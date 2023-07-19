EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on more renewables, lower demand

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - A combination of more renewable power supplies and falling demand weighed on European wholesale electricity prices on Wednesday as temperatures eased off recent highs.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 fell 7.2% to 96.5 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0915 GMT, with the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 at 93 euros, down 0.05%.

German wind power output was forecast to gain 3 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to reach 7.7 GW and German solar output was due to rise 2.6 GW to stand at 12.4 GW on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

In the French nuclear sector, production restrictions are likely at one of the Bugey nuclear plants from July 22 due to high temperatures on the Rhone river, operator EDF EDF.PA said.

Due to grid constraints, production will be at least 1.8 GW and could change according to needs, EDF added. The plant has 3.6 GW overall.

One plant was already offline during the previous holiday weekend due to high temperatures and low demand POWER/FR.

Power demand in the wider region was projected to fall as the need for air conditioning dropped.

Temperatures are due to fall by around 1 degree Celsius over the next 24 hours, Eikon data showed.

Power usage in Germany was seen down 900 MW at 53 GW on Thursday and that in France set to go down 300 MW to 45.8 GW.

In forward contracts, German year-ahead baseload was up 1.6% at 136 euros TRDEBYZ4 while the equivalent French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 added 0.3% at 165.8 euros, with oil and carbon prices showing only minimal changes.

The ongoing energy crisis and economic downturn is expected to slow global power demand growth in 2023, but a probable rebound in 2024 necessitates more renewable capacity, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said.

The EEX bourse in first half results showed that liquidity in power futures is recovering.

