EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on increased nuclear, wind supply

FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - European prompt electricity prices fell sharply on Tuesday as wind power volumes in Germany and nuclear availability in France increased strongly, more than overriding a rise in demand.

German day-ahead baseload, trading at 58 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0940 GMT, was 60.5% down day-on-day, TRDEBD1 while in France, Wednesday delivery baseload was 40% off at 90 euros.TRFRBD1

German wind power was due to come in at 41.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, more than double the 16.8 GW predicted for Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was at 72% of installed capacity, a 16 percentage points increase over the level last Friday and resulting from anticipated restarts.POWER/FR

Power demand in Germany is seen up marginally by 400 MW day-on-day at 58.8 GW on Wednesday, while consumption in France is expected to add 600 MW to 53.7, the Eikon data showed.

In curve benchmarks, the German Calendar Year 2024 TRDEBYZ4 did not change hands after settling at 212.7 euros/MWh on Monday, down 12 euros from last Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 fell 2.6% to 84.07 euros a tonne.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said she was more confident over the outlook for French energy supplies in the coming few weeks.

German Free Democrat Transport Minister Volker Wissing reopened the country's , calling for an examination of the lifespan of the country's nuclear plants, which theoretically ends in April.POWER/DE

Germany's rush to free itself from imported Russian fuels has spurred calls for the country's three remaining plants to be kept open rather than shut at the end of 2022.

Some policymakers question the role given to concerns over nuclear safety, which led to the nuclear exit plan but the Green Party, which is part of the government, opposes a revisit.

($1 = 0.9470 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

