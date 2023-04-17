EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on higher German wind output

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Monday fell sharply as wind power output was seen rising in main producer country Germany while temperatures were predicted to increase in France.

"Wind power supplies increase drastically throughout the day to reach above normal values, thus backing a strong bearish signal," Refinitiv analysts said.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for Tuesday was at 110 euros ($120.66) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0840 GMT, 9% below the price for Monday of 121 euros.

The French day-ahead contract TRFRBD1 was at 112.8 euros, 6% below what was paid for Monday.

French nuclear availability shed one percentage point compared with the level last Friday, standing at 62% of available capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand was seen rising day-on-day in both countries, but remains curbed by ongoing holidays in some regions.

Temperatures were forecast to pick up in France to 11.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday, up 0.5 degrees, and climb to an average of 14.3 degrees next week, still cooler than normal for the time of year.

Germany's are likely to stay around 9 degrees, falling to 7.5 degrees Thursday and only edging up slowly to an envisaged average of 11.5 degrees next week.

German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 was 0.2% up at 146.5 euros, while the equivalent French price TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 219 euros.

Germany closed its remaining three nuclear reactors on Saturday under a national law. POWER/DE

The environment ministry rejected a bid from the state of Bavaria to allow it to continue operating its nuclear plants.

Germany's antitrust office may investigate some energy suppliers amid consumer complaints about price hikes and possible abuse of a government energy price cap.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Mark Potter)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.