EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall on forecasts for more wind supply

FRANKFURT, Jan 10 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Wednesday in response to expectations for higher wind volume in the region that overrode the effect of increased demand.

"The increase in German consumption (is happening) at the same time as an increase in wind power supplies," LSEG analyst Riccardo Parviero said in a note, also flagging increases in coal-burning power capacity that have boosted supplies.

German baseload power for Thursday TRDEBD1 was down 4.0% at 109.0 euros ($119.32) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0927 GMT. French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power fell 4.9% to 107.0 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to rise 1.1 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 7.3 GW on Thursday, while France was predicted to more than double wind production to 6.7 GW in the same period from 3.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability remained at 86% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to add 600 MW to reach 64.1 GW on Thursday as extremely cold weather with temperatures below zero grips the region.

Only in the second half of the week will daytime levels go slightly above zero, said German met office DWD.

French day-ahead usage was anticipated to come in at 75.6 GW, up 2.7 GW from Wednesday and outstripping even German power demand, although it has a smaller population, as many households in France rely on electric heating.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ5 was down 0.8% at 87.8 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ5 lost 2.3% to 82.1 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 shed 1.9% to 70.61 euros a metric ton.

The European Energy Exchange on Tuesday published details of a new forwards market product from March 25, when it will introduce Zonal futures for 12 bidding zones in the Nordic region.

It will also extend available expiries for existing EEX Nordic Power Futures.

($1 = 0.9135 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jan Harvey)

