EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices fall as temperatures climb

FRANKFURT, Jan 25 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Wednesday as wind power output was expected to increase in Germany while demand was due to decrease across the region along with rising temperatures.

"Thermal (generation) availabilities, lignite, coal, and gas are set to increase," Refinitiv analysts also said, adding a potentially bullish decline in German solar output would be more than offset by the general fall in consumption.

German Thursday delivery baseload TRDEBD1 was down 8.3% to 165.5 euros ($179.88) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1130 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 10.8% to 170.5 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to rise by 2.4 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 8.2 GW on Thursday, while French wind output is projected to go up to 6 GW from 2.4 GW in the same period.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 73% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The unplanned outage at the 900 MW Blayais 3 reactor was extended by one day to Jan. 26. Operator EDF EDF.PA has not communicated the reason for the outage.

The 1.5 GW Chooz 2 reactor outage was also extended one day to Feb. 1.

Power demand in Germany is projected to fall by 600 MW day-on-day to 62.6 GW, while consumption in France is expected to decline 1.7 GW to 73.3 GW.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 2% to 166.2 euros/MWh.

The 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 188 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 edged up 0.1% to 81.75 euros a tonne.

The European energy exchange (EEX) in 2022 more than doubled volumes across its gas markets as operators hedged purchases amid supply worries, but high power prices led to a 14% decline in electricity trading.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, additional reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Mark Potter)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

