EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices down on more French nuclear supply

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices on Tuesday fell on an increase in French nuclear availability that overrode the effects of slim renewable generation in main producer country Germany.

French nuclear availability gained 2.1 percentage points from Monday, standing at 59.1% of installed capacity, EDF data showed.

This was still lower than the levels above 60% seen last week amid considerable day-to-day volatility.POWER/FR

German wind power output is forecast to decrease to 1.2 on Wednesday, down from 9.3 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Germany's solar output will likely decline to 1.2 GW from 4.3 GW in that period.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for Wednesday delivery was 2.7% down at 234 euros ($257.14) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1013 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 edged 0.2% down to 243.5 euros/MWh.

Power consumption was little changed. Power demand in Germany is seen easing to 58.9 GW from 59.3 GW day-on-day, and that in France is set to gain 500 MW to 56.6 GW over the two days.

Along the curve, German front-year baseload TRDEBYZ3 gained 1.3% to trade at 159 euros/MWh. NG/EUO/R

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was untraded for a second day after closing at 163.50 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 added 1.5% at 79.55 euros a tonne.

Russian gas deliveries to Europe on three key pipeline routes were broadly steady overall, with flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline rising again after falling earlier in the day.

Low water levels on the river Rhine in Germany prevent barges carrying coal and oil products, among other commodities, from sailing fully loaded. Operators impose shallow water surcharges on freights, increasing costs for cargo owners.

Dutch network operator Gasunie is in talks with Germany to potentially use floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) to help accelerate liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in Germany and reduce reliance on Russia.

($1 = 0.9100 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert in Frankfurt; editing by Louise Heavens)

