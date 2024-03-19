EUROPE POWER-Prompt prices diverge with Germany up sharply, at premium to France

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Tuesday diverged widely, with Germany's posting sharp gains on more renewable supply and those in France falling on lower demand.

Very low wind output will rule in Germany in all hours on the day-ahead, triggering more thermal capacity, LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said in a daily note.

"Residual load (demand) in France decreases slightly while in other central west European countries (it) increases," he added

German baseload power for Wednesday TRDEBD1 was 8.4% up at 90.5 euros ($98.14) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0855 GMT.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power, on the other hand, shed 11.3%, trading at 59.0 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to fall to merely 3.0 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, down from 9.1 GW expected on Tuesday, LSEG data showed.

Coal availability in France was seen increasing by 1,160 MW day-on-day.

Meanwhile, a decrease in consumption is predicted in both markets, with usage in France seen at 48.1 GW on the day-ahead, down 600 MW, and that in Germany at 57.5 GW, down 400 MW.

French nuclear availability dropped by three percentage points to 70% of available capacity.POWER/FR

Along the curve, German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was up 0.9% at 82.5 euros/MWh, while the French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 rose 1.1% at 81.1 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 were asked slightly higher but had not traded. They had settled at 59.86 euros a metric ton.

Analysts at Veyt said in a Monday note that reduced weekly auction supply coupled with "moderately bullish technical signals" should provide some support this week.

Carbon price movements continue their tight connection with gas and economic indicators, they said.

German utility E.ON is to invest in its largest battery storage project to date, of two times 115 MW, to go up at Quinnbrook in Wales from first quarter 2025.

($1 = 0.9222 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

