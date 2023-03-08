EUROPE POWER-Prompt plummets as French strike impact wanes, demand falls

FRANKFURT, March 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale spot electricity prices in Europe dropped on Wednesday on a combination of lower demand and more wind and nuclear supply as strike action at French nuclear generation sites petered out, ending production curbs.

Also, "France sends a ... bearish signal as the consumption there drops on the back of milder temperatures," Refinitiv analysts said in a note.

French day-ahead baseload TRFRBD1 plunged by 7.1% to 131 euros ($138.03) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0910 GMT.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for Thursday was not traded, but bid at 130.5 euros, following a close at 139 euros.

French power supply was still reduced by 10.6 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday morning amid strikes against planned pension reforms.

Workers' actions continued in refineries, but fizzled out in power sector. POWER/FR

German wind power production is forecast to increase by 1.8 GW on Thursday to 12.4 GW, and to gain 6.3 GW in France to 12.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Meanwhile, demand in France is expected to fall by 4.4 GW to 53.7 GW, and in Germany is projected to lose 400 MW to 60 GW day-on-day, owing to fast-rising temperatures.

On the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 jumped 7.5% to 143 euros/MWh, while the same 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 added 8.4% at 165.3 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 3% to 98.59 euros a tonne.

The EEX bourse said its February trading volumes of 642.8 terawatt hours (TWh) was 18% below the same 2022 volume.

Futures liquidity has suffered from the energy crisis which focused operators' activities on short-term procurement.

The head of German utility RWE, Markus Krebber, told magazines Der Stern and Capital that he expects power prices of 35-40 cents/kWh to prevail for around five years until new renewable generation investments can bring more supply.

German electronic industry group ZVEI in a study demanded spending of 100 billion euros on the country's power grids up to 2030, to offset an anticipated capacity gap of 80 GW.

($1 = 0.9490 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

