EUROPE POWER-Prompt narrowly mixed, wind output to fall, demand to rise

FRANKFURT, Jan 23 (Reuters) - European spot power prices for next-day delivery were narrowly mixed around midday on Monday, with lower wind power output on the cards for Germany and more demand expected in the region.

Refinitiv analysts said conventional generation from coal, gas and nuclear energy was on the rise, partially meeting the higher consumption.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for Tuesday was at 202 euros ($220.14) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1105 GMT, 1% up from the Monday delivery price.

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1, at 204 euros/MWh, was 0.5% below the French Monday delivery price.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to ease to 5.9 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday, down 500 MW day-on-day.

French nuclear availability was 1 percentage point higher than on Friday at 73% of total capacity. POWER/FR

France's nuclear watchdog ASN said safety at the reactor fleet remained at a "satisfying" level in 2022 despite some fragility.

On the demand side, power consumption in Germany was forecast at 63.2 GW on Tuesday, up 2 GW, and that in France was seen gaining 2.9 GW to stand at 74.7 GW.

On the curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 fell 2.7% to 184 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after closing at 207.5 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 1.1% to 84.14 euros a tonne.

Germany on Friday said it had drawn up plans for offshore wind to reach a capacity of 30 GW by 2030.

The European Union's gas price cap, which launches in February, could impact financial stability and curb liquidity in Europe's exchange-traded gas markets, financial market regulator ESMA said in a draft report seen by Reuters.

It appeared likely that market participants would shift to trading in contracts or venues where the gas price cap doesn't apply - to non-EU platforms or "over the counter," it said.

Analysts have said that the related liquidity impact could spill over into other energy and financial markets.

($1 = 0.9176 euros)

