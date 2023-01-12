EUROPE POWER-Prompt mixed, Germany down on high wind supply

FRANKFURT, Jan 12 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Thursday were mixed, as German prices fell on high wind power supply while those in France gained on tighter nuclear supply, with colder weather underpinning the demand outlook for next week.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday lost 1.5% at 0840 GMT at 64 euros ($68.83) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 added 9.3% to stand at 82 euros/MWh, a healthy premium over Germany, which also reflects anticipated strike action next week over pension reforms that could take sizeable generation capacity out of action.

Refinitiv analysts said the current cold spell in the region was not yet giving a strong price signal but things should become clearer at the end of the week.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to remain at 42 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was two percentage points down at 73% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany was seen down 1.4 GW to 60.4 GW on Friday, while demand in France is set to lose 1.6 GW to 57.4 GW but rise to an average 64.5 GW across the working days of next week.

Along the forwards curve, German baseload for 2024 delivery TRDEBYZ4 fell 2.5% to 178 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after a close at 192 euros.

"Our price forecast for 2024 is bullish at the moment, because of the remaining uncertainties for next winter, including the final decommissioning of German nuclear (plants) in April this year, and the uncertain future of many coal and lignite units, which got extended "in emergency" for this winter, but whose future is very uncertain for next winter," said Refinitiv analyst Gabriele Martinelli.

She also cited uncertainties about French nuclear supply.

