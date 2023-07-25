News & Insights

EUROPE POWER-Prompt mixed, France sees less nuclear, Germany more green supply

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

July 25, 2023 — 05:19 am EDT

By contrast, French nuclear availability was four percentage points down from Monday at 64% of capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand was broadly stable, with Germany's likely to remain at 52.5 GW day-on-day, and that in France set to shed 500 MW to 42.8 GW.

The consumption outlook for next week showed likely average losses of 3 GW compared with current levels as the holiday season progresses.

On the river Rhine, the water level at Kaub WL-KAUB, which is an indicator of shipping conditions for commodity barges, was up 6 centimeters at 98 cm after hitting a 2023 low of 92 cm on Monday amid dry conditions.

The hike came after heavy rainfall overnight in a changeable weather pattern. German meteorological office DWD expects a temperature drop of three to four degrees in the southern parts of the country by Wednesday.

Along the forwards curve, the German year-ahead baseload position TRDEBYZ4 edged up 0.2% to 143.8 euros/MWh.

The corresponding French 2024 contract TRFRBYZ4 was down 0.6% at 170 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 1.0% to 91.96 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9040 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

