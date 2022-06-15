EUROPE POWER-Prompt mixed before German holiday, curve gains on Nord Stream uncertainty

FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Wednesday were mixed before a holiday in several regions, while forwards posted gains on concern about constrained flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline carrying Russian gas supplies into Europe.

The Corpus Christi holiday is observed on Thursday in Germany's mainly industrial southern states. The holiday curbs demand on June 16 and 17, the bridge day to the weekend.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Thursday at 0805 GMT was down 9.3% at 190 euros ($198.93) a megawatt-hour (MWh).

The equivalent French price TRFRBD1 was up 12.1% at 255 euros.

Daily wind power output in Germany was forecast to more than double to 7.5 gigawatts (GW) day on day on Thursday and come in at 5 GW on Friday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 50% of capacity. POWER/FR

Power demand was seen down by 6.4 GW day on day in Germany to stand at 49.4 GW.

French demand was seen edging 400 MW higher in the period to reach 48.6 GW on Thursday.

Along the curve, German year-ahead baseload power TRDEBYZ3 rose 3.6% at 226.8 euros/MWh.

French 2023 baseload power TRFRBYZ3 was untraded after closing at 291 euros.

German weekly, monthly and quarterly power contract gained sharply on concern about gas.

Nord Stream 1 is partly constrained, although flows were up from Tuesday, as sanctions make it impossible for equipment supplier Siemens Energy to return a turbine being maintained in Canada.

Regular annual maintenance will stopping the entire flow for 10 days next month.

Gas supply uncertainty spills over into the power generation market and because an abrupt stop in Russian deliveries could trigger a recession in Germany with wide consequences.

Gazprom's exports to Europe via Ukraine were unchanged on Wednesday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 rose 1.1% to 85.05 euros a tonne.

($1 = 0.9551 euros)

