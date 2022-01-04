EUROPE POWER-Prompt mixed as Germany sees more wind, France revs up consumption

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices diverged in the two main wholesale markets on Tuesday, tracking local weather-driven supply and demand.

Germany stood to receive a significant rise in its day-to-day wind power supply volume, Refinitiv Eikon analysts noted.

"In France, on the other hand, the wind power declines, and the consumption increases considerably on the back of falling temperatures," the analysts said.

Baseload delivery for the day-ahead in Germany was down 19.1% at 123 euros ($139.01) TRDEBD1 per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0940 GMT.

Day-ahead French baseload was up 23.7% at 188 euros TRDEBD1.

German wind power output should rise to 34.1 gigawatts (GW) from 19.9 GW, and range between 15 and 25 GW later in the week, Eikon data showed.

Available nuclear capacity in France rose 2.9 points to 77.6% of installed capacity.POWER/FR

Daily power demand in Germany is set to edge up by 700 MW to reach 59.8 GW on Wednesday while that in France will likely rise by 7.9 GW to 69.4 GW.

Demand in France is expected to rise as the result of a projected 5.5 degree Celsius fall in temperatures to 4 C on Wednesday.

With temperatures set to average 4.9 C in France next week power usage is expected to rise by nearly 10 GW as consumers switch on electric heaters.

Along the curve, German front-year power TRDEBYZ3 added 7.7% to 131 euros, tracking firmer carbon.

The comparable French contract TRFRBYZ3 had not traded after last trading in 2021 at 124.5 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 1.2% at 85.02 euros per tonne.

In the gas market, the Yamal-Europe pipeline which usually sends Russian gas west into Europe remained in reverse mode with volumes flowing east from Germany to Poland for a 15th day.

The EU Commission rejected suggestions it waited until New Year's Eve to publish divisive proposals to allow some natural gas and nuclear energy projects to be labelled as sustainable.

German solar lobby BSW said that 5.3 GW of new photovoltaic capacity was installed in 2021, bringing the national total to 59 GW.

($1 = 0.8848 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Jason Neely)

