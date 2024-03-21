EUROPE POWER-Prompt falls on lower usage, more renewable supply

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Thursday dropped on forecasts for weaker demand and rising wind and solar generation volumes in the region.

"Fundamentals point in the bearish direction in Germany and overall in central western Europe," said LSEG analyst Marcus Eriksson, adding Germany would be exporting during peak hours on the day-ahead.

German baseload power for Friday TRDEBD1 was 20.1% down at 65 euros ($70.80) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 0845 GMT.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power shed 28%, trading at 42.5 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to come in at 18.3 gigawatts (GW) on Friday, well up from an anticipated 13.2 GW on Thursday, LSEG data showed. French wind power should more than double to 3.2 GW from 1.5 GW.

French nuclear availability gained one percentage point to reach 70% of available capacity. POWER/FR

The grid constraints limiting production at the Civaux nuclear power plant by 1 GW have been reduced by two days to March 22 from their original expected end date of March 24, operator EDF said.

Demand-wise, power consumption in Germany and France will likely fall by 1.3 GW and 300 MW respectively to hit 56 GW and 47.3 GW on Friday.

German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 edged 0.3% down to 79 euros/MWh, while the French equivalent, Cal '25, TRFRBYZ5 was untraded after a close at 78 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 fell 1.4% to 58.28 euros a metric ton.

Germany might set up an account to spread the costs of expanding power grids up to 2045, estimated at around 450 billion euros, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a newspaper interview.

Germany's BWE wind power lobby said the government must help finance the expansion of ports under a national strategy plan to meet increased offshore wind power industry demands, among other objectives.

($1 = 0.9180 euros)

