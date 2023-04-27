EUROPE POWER-Prompt down on more supply, lower demand

FRANKFURT, April 27 (Reuters) - Wholesale European spot power prices on Thursday dropped as more wind and nuclear supply was coming in while demand fell as temperatures rose.

Germany was a net importer for most hours but then become a net exporter in the evenings, Refinitiv analysts said in a note.

German Friday delivery baseload power TRDEBD1 lost 9.9% at 104.8 euros ($115.73) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0810 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 10.3% to 100.5 euros/MWh.

German wind power production is forecast to increase by 7.8 gigawatts (GW) on the day-ahead to 13.3 GW, while French wind supply is set to add 2.3 GW to 4.3 GW on Friday, Eikon data showed.

German met office DWD said that temperatures could rise to 12-20 Celsius dayside on Friday as milder air was arriving, ending night frosts.

Consumption in Germany is expected to decline by 2.3 GW to come in at 46.8 GW on Friday while demand in France is projected to lose an identical 2.3 to stand at 45.6 GW that day.

Along the curve, German 2024 baseload TRDEBYZ4 edged 0.4% up to 141.8 euros/MWh.

The equivalent 2024 French position TRFRBYZ4 was untraded after settling at 173.3 euros at the previous close.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 were broadly unchanged at 85.66 euros a tonne.

In German utility news, EnBW is reviewing binding bids for minority stakes in the TransnetBW grid, Uniper had Russian assets seized by the Kremlin and RWE in a preliminary first quarter earnings release said its profits jumped on high international power generation revenues.

The European Energy Exchange (EEX) expects a strong performance in 2023 after recording sharp gains in sales revenues and profits last year.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

