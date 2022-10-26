EUROPE POWER-Prompt down on more renewables, warmer weather

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Wednesday on more renewable generation supply while overall demand remained steady.

"Increasing supplies of wind and solar power, together with milder temperatures than normal point towards a bearish signal for tomorrow," said Refinitiv analysts in a note.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 fell 3.9% to 124 euros ($124.22) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0945 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 shed 9.2% to trade at 109 euros.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to rise by 3.7 gigawatts (GW) to 12.9 GW on Thursday, while French wind power generation is expected to tick up 300 megawatts (MW) to 6.9, Refinitiv data showed.

Solar power supply is expected to gain overall 1.7 GW in the two markets day-on-day.

French nuclear availability was down three percentage points from Tuesday at 50% of total capacity. POWER/FR

The new CEO-designate of nuclear utility EDF expects to meet output expectations set out by the French grid operator for December and January as more reactors restart.

Power demand was forecast down 200 MW at 59 GW in Germany and up 300 MW at 43.9 GW in France.

In the forwards market, the German baseload power contract for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 rose 1.1% to 377.1 euros/MWh, with oil stable and carbon nudging higher.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 was 0.1% down at 523 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 added 0.5% at 77.52 euros a tonne.

Battered German utility Uniper overnight reported a 4.8 billion euro loss in the first nine months of the year, losing more than half of its registered share capital, which could lead to calls for further government bailout steps.

European Union energy ministers will hold another emergency meeting in November over a possible bloc-wide gas price cap.

A Swiss state commission has permitted the provision of 400 GWh of hydropower production capacity at auction to create a reserve to meet potentially excessive winter power demand between December and mid-May, costing 296 million euros.

($1 = 0.9982 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

