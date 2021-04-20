EUROPE POWER-Prompt down on higher renewables and nuclear supply

FRAKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell sharply in wholesale trading on Tuesday as the market received forecasts of higher wind, solar and nuclear electricity output.

The price of over-the-counter baseload for day-ahead delivery in Germany TRDEBD1 fell 22.1% by 1010 GMT to 60 euros ($72.33) a megawatt hour (MWh).

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 dropped 9.6% to 73 euros.

Wind power supply was expected to more than quadruple day on day in Germany to 16.1 gigawatts (GW) from 3.6 GW and French supply to more than double to 2.4 GW from 1.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power production in Germany was forecast to rise by 1.6 GW in Germany to 10.9 GW and by 100 MW in France to 1.7 GW.

French nuclear supply availability regained last week's level of 66.2% of capacity, having dipped by two percentage points on Monday.POWER/FR

On the demand side, German power usage was forecast to drop 300 MW to 60 GW by Wednesday, with French consumption dropping by an expected 600 MW to 53.4 GW.

Seasonally low temperatures are forecast to remain little changed in the short term.

Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 decreased by 1.2% to 59.70 euros/MWh, tracking weaker carbon and coal.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was 0.9% off at 56.70 euros.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances shed 0.5% to 44.15 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was 0.3% down at $74.80 a tonne Friday.

Cologne research institute EWI said in a study that the 65% renewable goal within the power mix that Germany has set itself is at risk of being missed by 10%. It cited a slow capacity build-up and rising demand, forecasts on which vary widely.

($1 = 0.8295 euros)

