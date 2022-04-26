EUROPE POWER-Prompt down on easing demand, declining curve

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - European spot power prices on Tuesday dropped as demand eased and electricity forwards saw a sharp downward correction after posting highs in recent sessions.

German baseload TRDEBD1 for day-ahead delivery was 229 euros ($244.69) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0850 GMT, down 6.5%, while its French equivalent lost 4.6% to trade at 231 euros.TRFRBD1

Power demand in France is projected at 47.9 gigawatts (GW) on Wednesday, down from 48 GW on Tuesday, and that in Germany is seen staying at 57.1 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Daily usage levels will keep declining and likely stand 2-3 GW below current levels on average across next working week.

Supply-wise, power from German wind turbines is forecast to drop to 2.7 GW day-on-day, declining by 1.6 GW.

French nuclear availability shed 1.5 percentage points to stand at 52.9% of installed capacity, with the Bugey 5 reactor closing between April 26 and 28.POWER/FR

In overriding energy trends, Germany's main importer of Russian gas, utility Uniper, said it would be possible to pay for future supply, a crucial factor also in the power market, without breaching European Union sanctions.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland fell, while Russia's Gazprom was supplying gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests.

In power forwards, German Cal '23 was down 2.7% at 198.5 euros.TRDEBYZ3

French year-ahead was untraded, having previously settled at 256.5 euros.TRFRBYZ3

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2 added 0.8% to trade at 84.15 euros a tonne, not far off eight-week highs on Friday.

Consulting firm McKinsey said in its Global Energy Perspective 2022 report that costs of solar energy had halved since 2017 and those of wind fallen by a third, making 61% newly installed renewable capacities cheaper than their fossil alternatives already today.

Demand for gas would still rise by around 10% for the next 10-15 years and that for power treble to 2050, while oil use would decline after 2-5 years, and coal's had peaked in 2020, it said.

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Louise Heavens)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.