EUROPE POWER-Prompt down on big German wind power increase

FRANKFURT, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell on Wednesday as wind and solar supply was seen increasing in main producer country Germany and demand was broadly stable.

German day-ahead baseload power TRDEBD1 was down 9.3% at 103.9 euros ($112.9) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0745 GMT.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was down 2.2% at 102.5 euros/MWh.

German wind power production was forecast to more than double to 16.5 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, compared with the 6.1 GW expected on Wednesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar power supply was seen rising across the region.

French nuclear availability was two percentage points down at 60% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Demand in Germany is forecast at 53.3 GW for both days, and to edge up in France by 800 MW day-on-day to 43 GW, the Eikon data showed.

Looking further ahead, French power demand is likely to remain subdued in winter while the country's nuclear availability has improved, probably allowing France to export more, Refinitiv medium term research showed.

It said French consumption in the cold winter months (December through February) would likely average about 2% lower than in the previous winter.

A strike by French power and mining union FNME-CGT on Sept. 6 is expected to be joined by workers at the Cruas and Saint-Alban nuclear reactors.

In western Germany, the Hamm gas-to-power plant will begin a stoppage of block 2 in early September to reach a joint capacity of 900 MW and hydrogen compatibility of 15%, having completed maintenance and upgrades earlier this year at block 1, operator Trianel said.

Along the forwards curve, German year-ahead baseload TRDEBYZ4 fell 0.5% to 134.3 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2023 expiry CFI2Zc1 rose 0.5% to 85.27 euros per metric ton.

($1 = 0.9204 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Additional reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)

