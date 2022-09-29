EUROPE POWER-Prompt down as demand falls and temperatures rise

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - European spot power prices fell sharply on Thursday as demand fell ahead of a long weekend in Germany while renewable production volumes were seen rising in both Germany and France.

German baseload power TRDEBD1 for delivery on Friday dropped by 20.9% to 344 euros ($333.30) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1000 GMT, with the equivalent French contract off 16.4% at 368 euros. TRFRBD1

Germany's unification holiday on Oct. 3, which shortens the working week, was one of the contributors to lower power usage expectations, with a rise in temperatures also a factor after recent below-average conditions.

The bearish data outweighed the impact of strikes by French energy workers, which reduced generation at nuclear and hydropower stations.

Along the curve, year-ahead prices were down sharply, following bearish oil and macroeconomic patterns.

German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 lost 4.3% to 485 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ3 was down 3.6% at 583 euros.

Germany's cabinet has passed two decrees to prolong the operation of some hard coal power plants and bring back brown coal capacity.

The country's coalition government internally disagrees over the lifespan of its remaining nuclear power plants among a raft of power and gas issues, though some solutions are close.

Energy management company Eaton published findings of a study proposing that the introduction of power load shifts and managed curtailments in the EU, known as demand-side flexibility (DSF), could tackle capacity shortfalls, avoid CO2 emissions and save consumers money.

($1 = 1.0321 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman )

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.