EUROPE POWER-Prompt, curve prices up on weather, fuels, carbon

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices rose sharply on Monday as renewable output fell, demand increased and more French nuclear reactors were absent from the grid, while forwards set new highs.

Baseload power for Tuesday in Germany traded at 72.5 euros ($88.25) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0850 GMT, 21.8% up from Monday delivery.TRDEBD1

The equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 was at 71.5 euros, up 20.2%.

German wind power supply is expected to fall to 9.1 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday from 16.5 GW on Monday, and stay well below 10 GW throughout the week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear availability was at 61.75% of capacity, 3 percentage points down from the level on Friday.POWER/FR

Demand was rising again as temperatures fell after a weekend blip, that briefly resembled a spring pattern. The outlook for the coming week is also seasonally subnormal.

German power usage was forecast at 59.1 GW on Tuesday, up 1.5 GW, and that in France at 48.7 GW, up 2.2 GW.

Power forwards stormed higher, tracking firmer oil, coal and carbon, carrying on from multi-year highs reached last week amid increasing climate action resolve.

German Cal '22 baseload TRDEBYZ2 was at 64 euros, up 1.4% and a contract record.

The rolling annual German contract on the EEX bourse was last at this level in November 2008.F1BYc1

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after closing at a contract high of 63.6 euros on Friday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances were up 2.8% at 51.85 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was 0.9% up at a contract high of $78.9 a tonne.

German utility EnBW expects higher earnings this year. The company is investing in UK wind, having won tenders for offshore sites, and is active in new business areas such as e-mobility and broad band.

($1 = 0.8216 euros)

