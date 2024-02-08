EUROPE POWER-Projected jump in German wind power weighs on spot price

PARIS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - German prompt power prices fell on Thursday, driven down by forecasts of surging domestic wind power supply and lower demand across the region.

German baseload power for Friday TRDEBD1 was down 20.8% at 71 euros ($76.53) a megawatt hour (MWh) by 0957 GMT.

French baseload for the day ahead TRFRBD1 added 2.6% to 49.50 euros/MWh.

German wind power output was expected to jump by 13.6 gigawatts (GW) to 24.4 GW on Friday. French output, meanwhile, was projected to rise by 450 megawatts (MW) to 12.1 GW, LSEG data showed.

French nuclear availability was unchanged at 83% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in France is forecast to dip by 940 MW to 54.6 GW on Friday while German demand is set to drop by 1.6 GW to 61.4 GW.

French 2025 baseload TRFRBYZ5 had a bid price of 76.25 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 fell 0.9% to 61.87 euros a metric ton.

German gas storage group INES said the country consumed 3.9 TWh per day of gas on average duuring a cold January. A third of that was supplied from underground caverns.

Under a normal weather scenario, storage filling levels could remain at a comfortable 52% of capacity in mid-March, the group said.

While German power producers lifted generation from gas power plants in January, use of coal-fired generation remains below previous levels.

($1 = 0.9277 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Additional reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by David Goodman )

