EUROPE POWER-Prices mixed with Germany up on wind downturn, France easing

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices showed a mixed pattern in main markets on Wednesday, with German prices rising and those in France falling sharply.

LSEG analyst Francisco Gaspar Machado said that anticipated decreases of wind power output in main producer country Germany would bring supply levels there to "well below normal" on the day-ahead, while the nation's consumption was rising.

He also pointed to anticipated decreases in French usage, where nuclear supply is stable, among overall bearish factors.

German baseload for Wednesday TRDEBD1 was at 89.8 euros ($96.63) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0845 GMT, up 16.6% from the previous close.

French day-ahead TRFRBD1 power, on the other hand, lost 17% at 47.8 euros/MWh.

LSEG analysis forecast German wind power output at 11.8 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, down by 16.8 GW from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, French nuclear availability stood unchanged at 83% of total capacity. POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 700 MW to 63 GW on Thursday, and fall by 2 GW in France to 55.7 GW, on account of locally rising temperatures.

But it will get chilly again, with temperatures in both countries next week seen 3-5 degrees Celsius below Wednesday's levels, LSEG data also showed.

On the curve, German year-ahead power TRDEBYZ5 was down 1.4% at 78.2 euros/MWh while the Cal '25 TRFRBYZ5 French equivalent was untraded after closing at 78.7 euros/MWh.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 CFI2Zc1 fell 1.2% to 62.85 euros a metric ton.

In trade statistics, the EEX bourse released figures showing it traded 45% more on its global power markets in January, reaching a total 938.4 terawatt hours (TWh), with its Japanese power futures volumes doubling year-on-year.

Elsewhere, German utility EnBW said it would raise its retail power prices by 15.9% from April, citing the effects of higher network usage fees. It supplies 5.5 million household customers.

