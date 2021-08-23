EUROPE POWER-Prices lifted by drop in German wind power supply

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - European wholesale spot power prices rose on Monday, lifted by a forecast drop in German wind power supply and expected higher demand in both France and Germany.

German Tuesday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 97.75 euros ($114.62) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0858 GMT, up 9.2% from the price paid for Monday delivery.

The equivalent French day-ahead contract TRFRBD1 ticked up 0.9% to 87.50 euros.

German consumption and solar power output are both expected to rise while wind power output is forecasted to drop, Refinitiv analysts said, adding that the residual load is set to increase day on day.

"The availability of thermal assets is virtually unchanged day on day," they said.

Power supply from wind turbines in Germany is expected to fall by 3.3 gigawatts (GW) to 7.7 GW on Tuesday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Levels are expected to increase to between 13 GW and 17 GW throughout the week.

Supply from solar panels in Germany is forecast to rise by 1.8 GW day on day to 8.1 GW.

Wind power supply in France is forecast to rise by 1.8 GW day on day to 5.6 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability fell by one percentage point from Friday to stand at 73.2% of installed capacity. POWER/FR

On the demand side, power consumption in Germany is seen gaining 1.6 GW to 55.6 GW on Tuesday while climbing by 960 megawatts (MW) in France to 43.8 GW, the data showed.

German baseload power for delivery next year TRDEBYZ2 gained 2.4% to 81.85 euros/MWh, tracking climbing carbon credits and oil prices. O/R

The equivalent French contract for 2022 TRFRBYZ2 was untraded after a previous settlement at 82 euros on Friday.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances jumped 3.4% to 56.21 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 gained 1.7% to $103 a tonne.

($1 = 0.8528 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by David Goodman)

