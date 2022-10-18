EUROPE POWER-Prices fall on low French nuclear strike impact, bearish weather

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday as strike action in France, although gathering momentum overall, created little fallout on electricity supply while bearish weather patterns and steady gas supply additions weighed on sentiment.

French strikes delayed work at the Penly reactor and the Cordemais coal plant, but the effect was little compared to nuclear output curbs of 2.2 gigawatts on Monday.

Overall nuclear availability rose to a rate of just 46% of the installed total capacity, one percentage point above Monday's level.

German baseload power delivery for the day ahead traded at 170.5 euros ($167.50) per megawatt hour (MWh) TRDEBD1 at 1115 GMT, down 8.3% and the French day ahead TRFRBD1 at 164 euros, down 16.8%.

Wind power supply in Germany on Wednesday was forecast to drop by 3.1 GW day on day to 6.1 GW and demand saw a slight increase day-on-day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

But this was overshadowed by predictions for rainy, windy and mild weather further out, which also weighed on week-ahead prices as it will boost renewable power output.

Household power demand will remain below average as temperatures are expected to remain unseasonably mild, said Georgi Slavov of broker Marex.

(And) "industrial demand is also weak and getting weaker due to the economic slowdown," he added.

Power forwards were dragged down as gas supply was increasing, with underground storage being filled and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers arriving in Europe.

German baseload power for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3 was down 3.9% at 394 euros, the lowest level since Aug. 1.

The equivalent French position TRFRBYZ3 down 1% at 535 euros.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 shed 1.3% to 66.65 euros a tonne.

Germany's Chancellor has asked three ministries to lay the framework to now keep the country's remaining three nuclear reactors, rather than previously two, in operation until April next year.

The move is aimed at supporting fuel supplies amid the tightness this winter caused by the collapse in Russian energy exports.

($1 = 1.0179 euros)

