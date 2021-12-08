EUROPE POWER-Prices at record highs on soaring carbon permits

Updates prices

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Forward curve power prices climbed to record highs in afternoon trade on Wednesday as fuel prices rose and carbon permit values hit a record at over 90 euros ($101.66) a tonne.

The benchmark German baseload power for next year delivery TRDEBYZ2 jumped 14.4% to 190.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1520 GMT, after reaching an all-time high of 191 euros earlier in the trading session.

The equivalent French contract TRFRBYZ2 rose 2.8% to 201.50 euros/MWh, having reached a contract high of 219 euros earlier.

A wholesale power crunch this year has forced industries to curtail production and European consumers are paying more for home heating this winter, adding to wider inflationary pressures.

Concerns over natural gas supply and the new COIVD-19 variant are keeping prices elevated.

France and Germany account for two-thirds of western Europe's power consumption in an increasingly interconnected regional marketplace.

European CO2 allowances for December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 jumped 5.6% to 89.66 euros a tonne, after reaching a record 90.75 euros earlier.

Analysts said the contracts looked to be on track to hit 100 euros by the end of the year.

Front-month and quarterly prices felt similar bullish sentiment as the year-ahead contracts over worries of winter supply.

The German January contract TRDEBMF2 and first-quarter contract TRDEBQH2 reached a two-month high of 261 euros and 247.70 euros respectively during the session.

Meanwhile the French January contract TRFRBMF2 and first-quarter contract TRFRBQH2 hit record highs at 415 euros/MWh and 355 euros respectively.

Second-quarter prices also climbed to contract highs for both countries. TRDEBQM2TRFRBQM2

Prompt prices rose as wind supply in Germany on Thursday is expected to come in at nearly half of the level recorded on Wednesday, plummeting 12.2 gigawatts (GW) day-on-day to 10.5 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 traded at 272 euros, up 56.3% on the day, while the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 gained 13.8% to 288 euros.

French power consumption is forecast to rise 1.9 GW to 72.2 GW on the day ahead, when demand in Germany is expected to shed 230 megawatts (MW) to 65.8 GW.

Refinitiv weather analyst Georg Mueller's monthly seasonal outlook said December is colder than normal and January should still be rather cold. February should be warmer than normal and in northern Europe also potentially wet.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Evans)

