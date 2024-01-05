EUROPE POWER-Power prices set to rise on cold spell, low wind

OSLO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The French spot power for Monday rose on Friday with the German contract untraded still, but prices are expected to rise next week amid cold weather and lower wind output.

The French baseload contract for Monday TRFRBD3 contract traded at 101.00 euros/MWh at 1030 GMT, up 11.50 euros from the closing price for the current day, LSEG data showed.

The equivalent German power contract TRDEBD3 was untraded.

"Temperatures in Germany are falling rapidly and the coming week looks very cold," analysts at Energi Danmark said in a morning note.

This would lift power demand, they added.

Analysts at Engie EnergyScan expected day-ahead prices in northwest Europe to rise above 100 euros/MWh next week, with increasing French nuclear output and solar power generation limiting some upside from rising demand.

German wind power output is forecast to fall to 17.5 gigawatts (GW) on Monday from 21.5 GW on Friday, while solar supply is expected to rise 1 GW to 2.5 GW, LSEG data showed.

Wind power in France is seen doubling to 9.8 GW on Monday but dropping from Tuesday, while solar generation should rise by 0.2 GW to 1 GW on Monday, the data showed.

French nuclear availability currently stands at 50.6 GW or about 82%.POWER/FR

Power consumption in Germany is forecast to rise 3.4 GW to 61.5 GW on Monday while French demand is seen jumping 9.9 GW to 70.8 GW.

German 2025 baseload TRDEBYZ5 fell 0.37% to 93.50 euros/MWh, while the equivalent French position TRFRBYZ5 had not yet traded.

The German front-year contract should trade largely sideways on Friday, Energi Danmark's analysts said.

European CO2 allowances for December 2024 expiry CFI2Zc1 gained 0.36% to 76.09 euros a metric tonne.

(Reporting by Nora Buli;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

