EUROPE POWER-Power curve sets new highs as carbon gains, oil rises

FRANKFURT, June 30 (Reuters) - European power futures on Wednesday hit new contract records on a firm fuel and carbon prices complex which interacts with electricity, boosted by EU policymakers' plan to strengthen the carbon trading system and firm oil fundamentals.O/R

German baseload for delivery next year was 0.9% at 71.5 euros ($85.08) a megawatt hour (MWh) TRDEBYZ2 at 0754 GMT, a contract record.

The rolling annual German contract on the EEX bourse was in a price environment last seen in late October 2008.F1BYc1

The equivalent French contract for 2022 delivery TRFRBYZ2 did not trade after previously closing at 72.7 euros, a contract record and the highest level ever for the rolling French annual contract on EEX.F7BYc1

The European Union will propose overhauling its emissions trading system (ETS) to cut emissions faster and include shipping, road transport and heating in buildings, a draft seen by Reuters showed.

December 2021 expiry CFI2Zc1 European CO2 allowances were up 0.5% at 55.94 euros a tonne.

Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 TRAPI2Yc1 was untraded after a close at $85.25 a tonne.

In the spot power market, increasing German wind supply weighed on prices although they stayed at comparably high levels due to high air conditioning demand and comparably low renewables output for the time of year.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 was 3.3% down at 88 euros/MWh and the equivalent French contract TRFRBD1 fell 2.1% to an identical 88 euros.

German wind power output is due to gain two thirds in volume day-on-day to stand at 19.3 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

French nuclear capacity availability was unchanged from Tuesday at 71% of the installed total. POWER/FR

Power demand was forceast unchanged in France on the day ahead at 45.6 GW on Thursday, and to lose 200 MW in Germany to 58.2 GW.

($1 = 0.8404 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Robert Birsel)

