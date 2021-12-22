EUROPE POWER-New highs as market nervous over supply

Recasts to lead with curve, updates prices, links

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - European power forward prices on Wednesday resumed an upward trend that sent some contracts to new highs as concerns about gas and nuclear supply reversed earlier weakness.

Benchmark German baseload for 2022 delivery TRDEBYZ2 stood 3.1% higher at 323.3 euros ($365.36) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1310 GMT, having traded as low as 298 euros earlier.

French 2022 power TRFR0BYZ2 was 50 cents below its latest contract high at 411 euros, up 3.1% on the day.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc2, lost 4.4% to 77.36 euros a tonne within a four-euro wide daily range.

German contracts for fourth quarter 2022 and for 2025 annual delivery set records.

Buyers are responding to concerns about gas shortages - as flows of Russian imports on the Polish border into Germany have reversed direction eastward.

High volatility and high prices could remain features for the market going forward, Fabian Ronningen, an analyst at Rystad Energy, said.

"The market is very nervous, explaining some of the movement," he said, also pointing to the wide spread between Germany and France as the latter expects a significant amount of nuclear capacity to be offline in January.

Russia's Yamal-Europe gas pipeline was in reverse mode for the second day, stoking supply fears after westwards flows had started dropping since the weekend.

Some relief to the gas market may come from cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG), as record prices have led some to be diverted to Europe from Asia. NG/GB

Spot prices fell on more wind supply and receding demand.

German Thursday baseload TRDEBD1 was down 36.9% to trade at 270 euros, and the equivalent French contract shed 10.9% to trade at 403 euros. TRFRBD1

In renewable factors, wind output from big producer Germany will more than treble to 17.4 gigawatts (GW) on Thursday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

On the demand side, German power consumption was expected to fall by 500 MW to 57.9 GW on Thursday and France was set to lose 6.6 GW of consumption to 67.2 GW day-on-day.

($1 = 0.8849 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Mark Potter and Barbara Lewis)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.