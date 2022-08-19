EUROPE POWER-Most curve prices scale new highs

Updates with afternoon curve prices, spot trades

FRANKFURT, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Most European forward curve contracts hit record highs in wholesale market trading on Friday afternoon, extending a week of gains on a mix of tight gas, nuclear plant and river transport concerns, continuing hot weather and firm coal and carbon prices.NG/EU

"High demand (due to the weather), low supply (outages in French nuclear power and low hydroelectric power) and, above all, an increase in the levelised cost of electricity," said Commerzbank, in a note described the coinciding factors.

The only antidote comes from a cooling of the economy, it said. This dampens industrial demand for power and gas.

The German year-ahead baseload power contract TRDEBYZ3 was up 3.7% at 559 euros ($561.29) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 1442 GMT, having eased from an earlier record of 572 euros.

Various monthly and quarterly German prices as well as the 2024 and 2025 positions also hit records, some in small volume.

The French 2023 baseload contract TRFRBYZ3 hit a high of 730 euros, up 4.1%.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry CFI2Zc1 were up 2% at 97.93 euros a tonne.

Coal for delivery next year in north Europe showed a nominal record settlement price of $298 a tonne TRAPI2Yc1, but was untraded.

French nuclear availability remained at 48.5% of available capacity.

Some reactors are struggling with shortages of sufficient river water for cooling while others are offline for maintenance, in some cases due to corrosion issues.

On the drought issue, rainfall has eased the situation somewhat on the Rhine in Germany, where low water levels have hampered coal transports to generation plants.

However, water levels must rise further to allow fully laden barge sailings, shipping authorities say.WL-KAUB

Spot power prices for Monday had not traded in Germany while those in France were at 575 euros, up 9.9% from Friday delivery TRDEBD3TRFRBD3.

German Friday delivery power had previously closed at 531 euros.

Refinitiv Eikon analysts noted that wind power output will be on the decline on Monday - likely down versus Friday's level in Germany at 3.3 gigawatts (GW) and down by 400 MW in France at 3.7 GW.

($1 = 0.9959 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Additional reporting by Rene Wagner; Editing by Mike Harrison, Kirsten Donovan)

